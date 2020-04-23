Watch this thought provoking song helmed by music director Josyabhatla and written by Kiran. TFI actors and TV Artists got together to act in this music video which was shot from their homes. The song is about the ravages of mankind on mother nature and also about the global pandemic -coronavirus
Thought Provoking | Watch Josyabhatla’s ‘Prakruthiki Pranaamam’ Song On Coronavirus
