The city of Vijayawada was declared as a Red Zone in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where more than 83 COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported. Despite the Govt enforcing the lockdown strictly, people are still seen on the roads, coming out for petty reasons. In a unique punishment meted out to those caught, the Vijayawada cops made them write 'Sorry' for 500 times, while standing the scorching heat.
Watch | Vijayawada Police Unique Punishment For Lockdown Violators
More videos
Tollywood
MM Keeravani, Sukumar Complete “Be The Real Man Challenge”, Fans Wait For Chiranjeevi
The challenge, #BeTheREALMAN started by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is trending
Videos
Watch | Rachakonda Police Timely Rescue Saves Cattle From Burning Shed
A Rachakonda Police patrol van which was plying in Yadadri district saw a cattle shed on fire on their way...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12 PM | 22 April 2020
Headlines Today | 12 PM | 22 April 2020
Tollywood
Watch |The Never-Before-Seen Side Of Jr NTR
The lockdown videos of celebrities has sent netizens and fans into a tizzy as they get to see their stars in these ‘never-before -ever-after’ avataars.