The city of Vijayawada was declared as a Red Zone in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where more than 83 COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported. Despite the Govt enforcing the lockdown strictly, people are still seen on the roads, coming out for petty reasons. In a unique punishment meted out to those caught, the Vijayawada cops made them write 'Sorry' for 500 times, while standing the scorching heat.