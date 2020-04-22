A Rachakonda Police patrol van which was plying in Yadadri district saw a cattle shed on fire on their way. In the video one can see what appears to be a fire, caught on the dry hay due to the summer heat. As they step down they see two buffaloes tied close to the fire.The police officers immediately rush into the shed and untie the distressed animals and set them free. The shed owner was not present at that time and due to the timely rescue, the animals were saved.
Watch | Rachakonda Police Timely Rescue Saves Cattle From Burning Shed
