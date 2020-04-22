The lockdown has given everyone an opportunity to reconnect to their house and the people that make it home. Well, Lakshmi Manchu took to her Instagram account to appreciate a tree that has been in front of her house since she was a child. It is a Mango tree, and she climbs over its branches to pluck a mango as well. In her caption, she talks about how she has started to appreciate more things around her house. The caption read: This tree is in front of my main entrance since I was a kid. But never had time to say a "Hi" to it personally or recognize how pleasant it is to keep the surroundings. Now since I have all the time in the world, pampering and enjoying the little things I overlooked and took for granted.
