As a gesture of gratitude, many patients in their cars, police cars and fire trucks lined up outside the residence of Dr Uma Madhusudana, a doctor based in the US,originally from Mysuru. She is a COVID-19 doctor working in New York. The cars passed by her while she was standing on her lawn. You can see her patients exchanging words of gratitude to her from their car windows. It was not just her patients but fire trucks and police cars had also come to salute the doctor’s service
NRI Doctor In The US Being Thanked By A Procession Of Cars: COVID-19 Warrior
