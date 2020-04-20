SS Rajamouli, the director who brought the Telugu Film Industry on a global platform, is now in his house, obediently following the lockdown. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to twitter to put out a clip of him doing some house chores and hash tagged it #BeTheREALMAN. He threw the challenge to Rajamouli, and Rajamouli was quick to respond to it. In the video response Sandeep’s challenge, you can see him tidying up the house, sweeping, dusting and wiping surfaces. Rajamouli Further threw the challenge to the duo he is presently working with, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.