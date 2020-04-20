SS Rajamouli, the director who brought the Telugu Film Industry on a global platform, is now in his house, obediently following the lockdown. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to twitter to put out a clip of him doing some house chores and hash tagged it #BeTheREALMAN. He threw the challenge to Rajamouli, and Rajamouli was quick to respond to it. In the video response Sandeep’s challenge, you can see him tidying up the house, sweeping, dusting and wiping surfaces. Rajamouli Further threw the challenge to the duo he is presently working with, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
Rajamouli Challenged To Be The Real Man, Throws Challenge To Ram Charan
More videos
Videos
Lockdown| Megastar Chiranjeevi Appeals To Citizens To Donate Blood
Megastar Chiranjeevi appealed to the people of the State to come forward and donate blood during these times...
Videos
Corona Awareness| Watch Manoj Manchu Sing ‘Antha Baguntamra’ With Niece Vidya Nirvana
Actor Manchu Manoj joined the list of celebrities appealing to their fans and public to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus...
Videos
Cute Baby Boy Video Continues To Go Viral: ‘Modi Uncle Told Not To Go Out During Lockdown’
An adorable video of a mother-son’s conversation on coronavirus lockdown continues to trend on social media.
Videos
Lockdown Escape: 3 Students Caught Travelling Inside Milk Tanker
Telangana police caught three students who tried to sneak into Andhra Pradesh hiding in an empty milk tanker...