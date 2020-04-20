Megastar Chiranjeevi appealed to the people of the State to come forward and donate blood during these times. In a video shared by the Megastar on his Twitter handle, the actor urged people to come forward and donate. Since the lockdown was in effect, he also explained how to take permission from the police so that his fans and people could come to the closest blood bank and donate.

I appeal to ALL to come forward and donate blood to help those in need of blood. You may visit your nearest blood bank or call them so they will guide you on the procedure to donate blood at this time, he tweeted.