Telangana police caught three students who tried to sneak into Andhra Pradesh hiding in an empty milk tanker. They were caught at the borders in the night hours. With the State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao extending the lockdown till 7th May amid rising COVID-19 cases has set off many people trying to escape to their hometowns in different ways.
Lockdown Escape: 3 Students Caught Travelling Inside Milk Tanker
More videos
Videos
Lockdown| Megastar Chiranjeevi Appeals To Citizens To Donate Blood
Megastar Chiranjeevi appealed to the people of the State to come forward and donate blood during these times...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11 AM | 20 April 2020
Headlines Today | 11 AM | 20 April 2020
Videos
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 19 April 2020
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 19 April 2020
Videos
Lockdown Videos| Vidya Balan Makes Designer Mask With A Blouse Piece
National Award winning actress Vidya Balan has joined the Bollywood celebrity brigade in sharing a DIY video on how to make a mask at home...