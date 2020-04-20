Headlines Today | 5 PM | 20 April 2020
Rajamouli Rises Up To ‘Be The Real Man’ Challenge, Tosses It To Ram Charan
Bahubali director SS Rajamouli, who put the Telugu Film Industry prominently on the world map, is now confined to his house, obediently following the lockdown.
Lockdown| Megastar Chiranjeevi Appeals To Citizens To Donate Blood
Megastar Chiranjeevi appealed to the people of the State to come forward and donate blood during these times...
Corona Awareness| Watch Manoj Manchu Sing ‘Antha Baguntamra’ With Niece Vidya Nirvana
Actor Manchu Manoj joined the list of celebrities appealing to their fans and public to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus...
Cute Baby Boy Video Continues To Go Viral: ‘Modi Uncle Told Not To Go Out During Lockdown’
An adorable video of a mother-son’s conversation on coronavirus lockdown continues to trend on social media.