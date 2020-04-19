We all know that Salman Khan is staying at his Panvel farmhouse along with 20 members including his family and friends. Reports suggest that apart from his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband and son actress Jacqueline Fernandez is also stuck at the farmhouse near Mumbai.

But now a recent video of his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur came to the fore , where Salman Khan caught on live camera. This viral video shared by his fan club confirms the fact that Iulia Vantur is also staying with ''Bhai'' in the farmhouse.

Iulia is having a video chat and Salman is seen sneaking from behind, unaware that she was on a live chat show. Soon after realising it, he slinks away from the camera while Iulia’s is seen reacting to his goof up.