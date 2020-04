National Award winning actress Vidya Balan has joined the Bollywood celebrity brigade in sharing a DIY video on how to make a mask at home. In the video Vidya Balan talks about the how one can make a mask at home with old saris, scarves, stoles and even a blouse piece. Vidya shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, where she is seen making a mask with a blouse piece and two bands used for tying hair.

The actress is known for her amazing wardrobe of designer saris and traditional Indian wear.