Headlines Today | 5 PM | 19 April 2020
Lockdown Videos| Vidya Balan Makes Designer Mask With A Blouse Piece
National Award winning actress Vidya Balan has joined the Bollywood celebrity brigade in sharing a DIY video on how to make a mask at home...
Delhi Cops Presence Of Mind Saves Man Caught Hanging From Flyover
A group of policemen out on highway checking duty near Outer Delhi saved the life of a man, who allegedly attempted to kill himself by jumping down from a flyover...
Cuteness Overload| Mrs Virat Kohli Convinces Her ‘Dude’ For This
Actress Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli have been sharing videos on their Instagram pages about their life during the lockdown page...
Salman Khan’s Love Secret Confirmed| Watch This Video For Proof
We all know that Salman Khan is staying at his Panvel farmhouse along with 20 members including his family and friends...