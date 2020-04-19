A group of policemen out on highway checking duty near Outer Delhi saved the life of a man, who allegedly attempted to kill himself by jumping down from a flyover. The police officers grabbed the man by his hands and managed to pull the man up to safety. But they also placed a garbage truck passing by on the road below the flyover, to ensure that the man’s life was saved, in case he lost his grip and fell down.
Delhi Cops Presence Of Mind Saves Man Caught Hanging From Flyover
