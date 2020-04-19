Frail body, 83-year-old but full of zest. That's yesteryears Telugu actress Jamuna for you, in a nutshell. Even as netizens are devouring dime a dozen lockdown videos from the current crop of Tollywood stars, Jamuna shows that she cannot be pushed aside. Her latest video, where she is dancing to her own popular song from 'Missamma', one of the most memorable old classics in Telugu, is breaking the Internet. Trying to recreate the magic once again in her twilight, Jamuna is seen musing and relishing every bit of the song 'Baalanu Raa Madanaa..'. For all the vintage film lovers, this visual treat is certainly going to be a trip down the memory lane, by a few decades. Watch it..!
‘Dancing Delight’ Jamuna Shows Why ‘Age Is Just A Number’..!
More videos
Videos
Delhi Cops Presence Of Mind Saves Man Caught Hanging From Flyover
A group of policemen out on highway checking duty near Outer Delhi saved the life of a man, who allegedly attempted to kill himself by jumping down from a flyover...
Videos
Cuteness Overload| Mrs Virat Kohli Convinces Her ‘Dude’ For This
Actress Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli have been sharing videos on their Instagram pages about their life during the lockdown page...
Videos
Salman Khan’s Love Secret Confirmed| Watch This Video For Proof
We all know that Salman Khan is staying at his Panvel farmhouse along with 20 members including his family and friends...
Videos
Salam Neeku Police Anna; A Tribute To The Unparalleled Telangana Police
Singer and Music Director Raghu Kunche came up with a composition and put together a video paying tribute to the Telangana Police...