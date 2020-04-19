Frail body, 83-year-old but full of zest. That's yesteryears Telugu actress Jamuna for you, in a nutshell. Even as netizens are devouring dime a dozen lockdown videos from the current crop of Tollywood stars, Jamuna shows that she cannot be pushed aside. Her latest video, where she is dancing to her own popular song from 'Missamma', one of the most memorable old classics in Telugu, is breaking the Internet. Trying to recreate the magic once again in her twilight, Jamuna is seen musing and relishing every bit of the song 'Baalanu Raa Madanaa..'. For all the vintage film lovers, this visual treat is certainly going to be a trip down the memory lane, by a few decades. Watch it..!