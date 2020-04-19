Actress Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli have been sharing videos on their Instagram pages about their life during the lockdown page.

In a recent video shared on the internet, shows Anushka Sharma singing to her her pet Labrador dog named Dude. Getting on to her knees she puts her face into Dude's face and is seen singing the hit song 'Bulleya' from her movie with Ranbir Kapoor 'Ae Dil He Mushkil'. Instead of saying 'murshid mera' she sings 'bullshit mera' and Dude promptly gives her a cute lick on the lips.