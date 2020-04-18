A little boy from Punjab, who was celebrating his birthday, was in for a pleasant surprise when a group of policemen showed up at his house. They came on separate bike sand used the speaker systems on the bike to sing happy birthday to the boy. They handed a package over to the boy as well.
Watch| Punjab Police’s Birthday Surprise For Boy During Lockdown
