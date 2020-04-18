In a video that emerged from CCTV Footage’s in Warangal Urban, an elderly couple is seen trying to cross the road. The frail old couple, one of whom was using a walking stick,tried crossing the road, but their age slowed them down. They took their time to wait for one car to pass, but as they started to cross the second half of the road, a speeding car took them by surprise and hit them. This threw the couple a few meters away. The accident turned out to be fatal for the elderly couple. The deceased were identified as Naini Ilaiah (65) and Venkatamma (55). The details of the car yet to be ascertained, police said.