Singer and Music Director Raghu Kunche came up with a composition and put together a video paying tribute to the Telangana Police. In this song he outlines the atrocities that the police have to face at these tough times, to ensure law and order in the state. He applauds their efforts in seeing to it that everyone is home and safe, even though they know they are at risk of contracting the virus as well.
Salam Neeku Police Anna; A Tribute To The Unparalleled Telangana Police
