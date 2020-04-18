Headlines Today | 12PM | 18 April 2020
HD Kumaraswamy’s Son’s Wedding A Social Distancing Mockery
Actor /politician Nikhil Gowda’s big fat wedding during the extended lockdown phase, took place in a farmhouse in Karnataka...
PM Modi Calls ‘Kids Bricks’ Video On Social Distancing A Big Life Lesson
A video, which shows a bunch of kids from a rural village showing how the effects of coronavirus chain can be broken with the use of bricks, went viral...
Headlines Today | 5PM | 17 April 2020
Watch| Anuskha Sharma Turns A ‘Demanding Fan’ To Tease Virat Kholi
Everyone has been home trying to keep themselves and the irfamilies safe from COVID-19. Our country’s biggest celebrities are home and have been giving us a peek at how they have been spending their time during the lockdown...