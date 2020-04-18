A leopard was stuck in a well. The villagers called in the authorities, who came in immediately with a cage and a ladder to get the leopard out of the well. The leopard did use the ladder, but outsmarted the authorities, and ran to the side of the cage and escaped through the fields. The leopard did get its freedom but at the cost of the peace of mind of the villagers. Everyone now will only be on the lookout for the leopard on their fields.
Failed Leopard Rescue Attempt |Watch|
More videos
Videos
Speeding Car Sends Elderly Couple Flying In The Air In Warangal
In a video that emerged from CCTV Footage’s in Warangal Urban, an elderly couple is seen trying to cross the road...
Videos
Salam Neeku Police Anna; A Tribute To The Unparalleled Telangana Police
Singer and Music Director Raghu Kunche came up with a composition and put together a video paying tribute to the Telangana Police...
Videos
Alia Bhat’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ Dance Will Wipe Your Quarantine Blues Away
Alia Bhat and her gang of friends did a group performance of Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche’. What stands out most is Alia Bhat’s expressions through the performance...
Videos
Watch| Punjab Police’s Birthday Surprise For Boy During Lockdown
A little boy from Punjab, who was celebrating his birthday, was in for a pleasant surprise when a group of policemen showed up at his house...