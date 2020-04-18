A leopard was stuck in a well. The villagers called in the authorities, who came in immediately with a cage and a ladder to get the leopard out of the well. The leopard did use the ladder, but outsmarted the authorities, and ran to the side of the cage and escaped through the fields. The leopard did get its freedom but at the cost of the peace of mind of the villagers. Everyone now will only be on the lookout for the leopard on their fields.