Alia Bhat and her gang of friends did a group performance of Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song. What stands out most is Alia Bhat’s expressions through the performance. She does break into fits of laughter from time to time but gets back into action mode almost immediately and finishes the choreography like a pro. If you’re all sad and blue over the lockdown, this will sure plant a smile on your face.
Alia Bhat’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ Dance Will Wipe Your Quarantine Blues Away
More videos
Videos
Salam Neeku Police Anna; A Tribute To The Unparalleled Telangana Police
Singer and Music Director Raghu Kunche came up with a composition and put together a video paying tribute to the Telangana Police...
Videos
Watch| Punjab Police’s Birthday Surprise For Boy During Lockdown
A little boy from Punjab, who was celebrating his birthday, was in for a pleasant surprise when a group of policemen showed up at his house...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 18 April 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 18 April 2020
Videos
HD Kumaraswamy’s Son’s Wedding A Social Distancing Mockery
Actor /politician Nikhil Gowda’s big fat wedding during the extended lockdown phase, took place in a farmhouse in Karnataka...