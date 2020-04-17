Everyone has been home trying to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19. Our country’s biggest celebrities are home and have been giving us a peek at how they have been spending their time during the lockdown. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to show us how she was trying her best to see that her husband does not miss the cricket field, during this lockdown. She is seen screaming at Kholi saying, “Aye Kholi, chowka mar na,” which when translated reads, Khloi hit a 4. This is something we all have heard from one fan or the other while watching a match at a stadium.
Watch| Anuskha Sharma Turns A ‘Demanding Fan’ To Tease Virat Kholi
