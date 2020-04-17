A video, which shows a bunch of kids from a rural village showing how the effects of coronavirus chain can be broken with the use of bricks, went viral. The video reached the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi who was impressed with the message. “The kids taught a very important life lesson while playing,” reads Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

Placed in a spiral, all the bricks topple when one brick falls. In the second attempt, however, one kid removes a brick while the effect takes place and this stops the others from falling down. Thus explaining how the spread can be prevented.