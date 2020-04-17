In a sad incident, a huge bear was terrified after irate villagers who gathered in huge numbers chased the poor animal. It seemed that the bear had has strayed into the fields. The bear is seen running for it life when the angry villagers chased the bear with sticks and stones. The incident is said to have occurred in Marripadu panchayat of Srikakulam district. Forest officials from the Naupada range came later and took control of the situation.
Lockdown| Who Is Violating Rules, The Bear Or Mankind?
