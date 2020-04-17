Headlines Today | 5PM | 17 April 2020
More videos
Videos
Watch| Anuskha Sharma Turns A ‘Demanding Fan’ To Tease Virat Kholi
Everyone has been home trying to keep themselves and the irfamilies safe from COVID-19. Our country’s biggest celebrities are home and have been giving us a peek at how they have been spending their time during the lockdown...
Videos
Lockdown| Who Is Violating Rules, The Bear Or Mankind?
In a sad incident, a huge bear was terrified after irate villagers who gathered in huge numbers chased the poor animal...
Videos
HD Kumaraswamy’s Son’s Wedding A Social Distancing Mockery
Actor /politician Nikhil Gowda’s big fat wedding during the extended lockdown phase, took place in a farmhouse in Karnataka...
Videos
COVID-19 Recovery |’Braveheart’ Kid Walks Home To Freedom Amidst Claps From Doctors
A 10-year-old boy from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh was discharged from hospital after being treated for Coronavirus...