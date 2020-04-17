Headlines Today | 11 AM | 17April 2020
PM Modi Calls ‘Kids Bricks’ Video On Social Distancing A Big Life Lesson
A video, which shows a bunch of kids from a rural village showing how the effects of coronavirus chain can be broken with the use of bricks, went viral...
Assam Artist’s Modi Puppet Show Earns The Prime Minister’s Appreciation
Parishmita Kalita, an accomplished puppet artiste of Assam shared a video of a puppet show replicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s message on the second phase of lockdown extension, on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.
Watch | How Pune Police Punished Morning Walkers
Several Pune residents were seen going out for their regular morning walks. To teach them a lesson, Pune police came out with a healthier punishment.
KTR Lauds Citizen Hero| Poor Woman Offers Soft Drinks To Parched Police Team On COVID-19 Duty
HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao shared a video of a woman offering soft drinks to police who were on COVID-19 duty on a hot day...