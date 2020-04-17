Actor /politician Nikhil Gowda's wedding during the extended lockdown phase, took place in a farmhouse in Karnataka. The wedding photos and videos, which went viral, showed no social distancing rule followed, masks used or any precautions taken in the rituals. Nikhil Gowda is the son of former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former prime minister of India HD Deve Gowda.