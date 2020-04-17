Actor /politician Nikhil Gowda's wedding during the extended lockdown phase, took place in a farmhouse in Karnataka. The wedding photos and videos, which went viral, showed no social distancing rule followed, masks used or any precautions taken in the rituals. Nikhil Gowda is the son of former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former prime minister of India HD Deve Gowda.
HD Kumaraswamy’s Son’s Wedding A Social Distancing Mockery
More videos
Videos
Lockdown| Who Is Violating Rules, The Bear Or Mankind?
In a sad incident, a huge bear was terrified after irate villagers who gathered in huge numbers chased the poor animal...
Videos
COVID-19 Recovery |’Braveheart’ Kid Walks Home To Freedom Amidst Claps From Doctors
A 10-year-old boy from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh was discharged from hospital after being treated for Coronavirus...
Videos
PM Modi Calls ‘Kids Bricks’ Video On Social Distancing A Big Life Lesson
A video, which shows a bunch of kids from a rural village showing how the effects of coronavirus chain can be broken with the use of bricks, went viral...
Videos
Assam Artist’s Modi Puppet Show Earns The Prime Minister’s Appreciation
Parishmita Kalita, an accomplished puppet artiste of Assam shared a video of a puppet show replicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s message on the second phase of lockdown extension, on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.