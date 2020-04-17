Parishmita Kalita, an accomplished puppet artiste of Assam shared a video of a puppet show replicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's message on the second phase of lockdown extension, on the occasion of Bohag Bihu .

Impressed with his puppet replica the Prime Minister shared it on his Twitter handle. While sharing the video on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote; ‘Very creative, Bohag Bihu greetings to your family.'

Calling it as a token of appreciation the artist said that the video of the puppet show was created by her mother,sister and herself.