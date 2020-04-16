In a video put up by Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan is seen in the kitchen cooking for his wife. Her caption attached to the video oozes with love. The caption reads; When @AlwaysRamCharan cooks dinner for the Mrs. To all the husbands out there - he cooked dinner & also cleaned up after. Now that’s what makes him my hero!

In another video you can see the Mega Star Chiranjeevi using a high-pressure washer to clean his garden pathway. This shows that no matter how big a star you are, Chores are Chores, and everyone needs to do their own.