HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao shared a video of a woman offering soft drinks to police who were on COVID-19 duty on a hot day. "Didn't have to look hard for my Citizen Heroes today," KTR tweeted. Don’t know her name or place. All I know is she has a Big heart! Apparently she just earns ₹3000 a month but cares enough to offer some relief to front line warriors What a lady ... Take a bow ma’m.

The video was taken at Tuni in Andhra Pradesh , where a woman offered two large bottles of soft drinks to police officers on COVID-19 duty there, as she wanted to do something to help them. A police officer is seen enquiring about her and she tells him that she is daily wage labourer earning 3,500 Rupees a month.

Touched by her concern for them the cop tells her to stay safe at home and in turn gives her two bottles of soft drinks to give her children. He tells her to come and visit them occasionally so that would fell motivated.

The video was also shared by actor Madhavan on his Twitter handle. He wrote: What can one say or do.. this is why we will make it thru . God bless her soul.