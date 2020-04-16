Headlines Today | 5 PM | 16 April 2020
KTR Lauds Citizen Hero| Poor Woman Offers Soft Drinks To Parched Police Team On COVID-19 Duty
HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao shared a video of a woman offering soft drinks to police who were on COVID-19 duty on a hot day...
Mega Star’s Mega Chores: Chiru And Ram Charan On Lockdown Duties
In a video put up by Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan is seen in the kitchen cooking for his wife. Her captioned attached to the video oozes with love. The caption reads; When@AlwaysRamCharan cooks dinner...
COVID-19 Frontline Warriors | Minister KTR Pays Visual Tribute To Disaster Response Force
IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao shared a video highlighting the efforts of the Disaster Response Force personal who are playing a crucial role...
Corona Stories| AIIMS Raipur Nurses Take Care Of COVID-19 Patient’s Baby
In a video shared by AIIMS Raipur staff, shows the two nurses belonging to AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) Raipur...