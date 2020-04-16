IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao shared a video highlighting the efforts of the Disaster Response Force personal who are playing a crucial role in the fight against COVID19 in Hyderabad. The DRF front line workers are working tirelessly, day and night to disinfect the entire city and ensure that Hyderabad stays safe.
COVID-19 Frontline Warriors | Minister KTR Pays Visual Tribute To Disaster Response Force
