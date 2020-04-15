Talented actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is home bound due to the lockdown is making use of this time practising Kathak. In a video shared on her Instagram, one gets a sneak peak at her handsome son Arin Nene who is playing the tabla as his mother practises. But a few seconds later the actress is seen teaching Kathak steps to him, which he very sweetly follows.
This cute moment, capturing the mother-son duo doing Kathak, has sent her fans and netizens into a tizzy as everyone knows that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood . Apart from that, one also gets a glimpse of her teenage son who has grown taller than she has.