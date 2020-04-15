In a video shared by a journalist, shows a pregnant woman in advance stage of pregnancy being carried in 'charpoy cot' converted into sling. The location is unknown, but as per details it seems to be a remote tribal hamlet and a health worker/nurse is also seen in the video. Whether its lockdown or not, this is the state of affairs in remote areas across India where ambulances cannot reach due to lack of roads and infrastructure.
