Headlines Today | 5PM | 15 April 2020
Mumbai Lockdown Crisis| Migrant Workers Gather Outside Bandra Station
More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon...
Lockdown Realities| Pregnant Telangana Tribal Woman Taken To Hospital On Charpoy Sling
In a video shared by a journalist, shows a pregnant woman in advance stage of pregnancy being carried in ‘charpoy cot’ converted into sling...
Watch| Madhuri Dixit’s Son Arin Follows Mom’s ‘Dhak Dhak Footsteps’
Talented actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is home bound due to the lockdown is making use of this time practising Kathak...
Headlines Today | 11AM | 15 April 2020
