Janhvi Kapoor who regularly shares her dance practise videos on her Instagram, shared a throwback video from her dance class. As she can no longer attend due to lockdown, the actress shared this video of her dancing to the song 'Salaam' from Aishwarya Rai’s film 'Umrao Jaan.' Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?”