HYDERABAD: Telangana Police Transport Organisation launched a ''Mobile Disinfectant Chamber'' on wheels for the safety of police officers. The idea is to sanitise every officer on field as they go about their duties during their vigil in this COVID-19 times. This one-of-its-kind mobile sanitising chamber covers 40 check posts and sanitises 300 people on a daily basis. There are 20 nozzles in the 500-metre chamber, which sprays disinfectants mist for about 10 seconds.
Telangana Police: First Mobile Disinfectant Chamber Launched In Hyderabad
More videos
Videos
Lockdown Teenmaar Video| Telugu ‘Reel Mom’ Pragathi With New Look Does The Unthinkable
Telugu character actress popularly known for her homely roles and as a young mom to many of the popular heroes and heroines released a video of herself dancing to a teenmaar song...
Videos
Throwback Video: Janhvi Kapoor Says ‘Classroom Can Be Anywhere’ !
Janhvi Kapoor who regularly shares her dance practise videos on her Instagram, shared a throwback video from her dance class...
Videos
Please Watch| Rajasthan Peacocks Demonstrate How Social Distancing Should Be Done
A video shared by a villager from Naguar in Rajasthan shows peacocks occupying an empty government school in Roon village...
Videos
Corona Times| Drones Used For ‘Pan Masala’ Delivery In Gujarat Village
A recent incident of a person using a drone to deliver pan masala came to light in Morbi, a town in Gujarat...