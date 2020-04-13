HYDERABAD: Telangana Police Transport Organisation launched a ''Mobile Disinfectant Chamber'' on wheels for the safety of police officers. The idea is to sanitise every officer on field as they go about their duties during their vigil in this COVID-19 times. This one-of-its-kind mobile sanitising chamber covers 40 check posts and sanitises 300 people on a daily basis. There are 20 nozzles in the 500-metre chamber, which sprays disinfectants mist for about 10 seconds.