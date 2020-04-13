Telugu character actress popularly known for her homely roles and as a young mom to many of the popular heroes and heroines released a video of herself dancing to a teenmaar song during the lockdown phase at her home. Seen wearing a shirt, shorts and lungi tied up, the actress was seen grooving to a fast-paced song and matching steps with her son in this video, which is going viral. Usually seen in saris with her long hair tied up , this new look of hers has set the net on fire.