Vitamin F3 Fitness Trainer Rafik Sheikh shows us an easy 20-minute exercise routine, which combines warm-ups, dancing therapy, strengthening, conditioning, cardio kick boxing and cool down in this regime. You don't need any fancy gear ,props or machines... just a bottle of water, hand towel and a mat and basic shoes.This can be done in any part of your house.
Try This At Home | Easy 20 Minute Workout To Stay Fit And Active During Lockdown Mode
