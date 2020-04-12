Posted by Sakshi Post on Saturday, April 11, 2020

As Telangana made wearing face masks mandatory while venturing out of your homes, Tollywood actor-director Ravi Babu shows you a simple and amazing technique to make a mask out of a pair of new socks. Watch it, and you will realise that this is probably the best idea if you want to avoid buying face masks in black, at highly unaffordable prices.