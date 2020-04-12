This is a rare sight of two deer straying into the human habitat and merrily sprinting on the national highway at Sattupally in Khammam district. As the concrete jungle of the humans fell silent and turned desolate in the midst of the Coronavirus lockdown, these beautiful creatures from the wilderness appear amused by this emptiness, specially with no lurking danger of predators. This video, captured by a motorist on the highway, has been going viral on the social media.