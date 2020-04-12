Headlines Today | 5PM | 12 April 2020
Try This At Home | Easy 20 Minute Workout To Stay Fit And Active During Lockdown Mode
Vitamin F3 Fitness Trainer Rafik Sheikh shows us an easy 20-minute exercise routine, which combines warm-ups,
Watch| Bengaluru Police ‘Social Distancing’ Awareness Dance
Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police Station cops in Bengaluru released a ‘social distancing’ awareness video...
AP Coronavirus Lockdown| CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Supports Lockdown Extension In Red Zone Areas
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wanted the lockdown period extended...
COVID-19 Efforts| Vijay Deverakonda Salutes Telangana Police, Calls Them The Real Heroes
HYDERABAD: Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited the Telangana police headquarters in the city recently.