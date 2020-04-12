HYDERABAD: Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited the Telangana police headquarters in the city recently. He also went to the COVID-19 control room and met the officials there and got to know how they were operating. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the 'reel' hero lauded their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak and said that they were the ''Real Heroes''.
COVID-19 Efforts| Vijay Deverakonda Salutes Telangana Police, Calls Them The Real Heroes
