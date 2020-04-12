Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wanted the lockdown period extended, but limited only to identified red zones in the State where the COVID-19 was prevalent. "In my opinion, lockdown should be limited to these red zones. While restrictions can be continued in places of public gathering like malls, cinema halls, places of worship, mass transport, and schools while continuing with physical distancing measures in all other places," he added.