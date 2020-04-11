A government worker from Philadelphia for is found asking people to get off the bus for not having a mask on. At this time when coronavirus has found its presence in most parts of the world, there is a whole debate on whether wearing a mask is a requirement. It sure is precautionary, but is it a necessity? This is a question on most people’s minds right now.
No Mask, No Public Transport In Philadelphia! But Is Mask A Requirement?
