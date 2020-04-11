A little girl is found trying to interact with her father across the glass door of her house. She does not understand why she isn’t allowed to meet and hug him, while he stands out trying to catch a glimpse of her before heading back to work. In another video, you can see a little girl in Bangalore, on the bike with her father, meeting her mother from a distance. Her mother works with COVID-19 cases in a hospital. The little girl is found to be crying as her father does not allow her to get close to her mother.