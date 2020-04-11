In the midst of the Coronavirus spread, a Telugu NRI based in New York makes a realistic comparison of prevailing scenarios in the US and India during these hard times. The woman’s observation, laced with pain, anguish, and sarcasm, on the stark differences in the two countries is a classic irony for the extremities in the quality of life, which are poles apart. She laments at how the United States had woken up to the COVID-19 danger so late and as a consequence, paying a heavy price. Though an Indian-American, she proves to be an outright Indian at heart when she lavishes praise on how India swiftly reacted to the pandemic and was successful in minimizing the damage.

She spoke about how the infrastructure of the USA is very advanced when compared to India. The US boasts of the best in health care and has the best of hospitals, with facilities like Air-Ambulances, something you don’t get to see in hospitals here in India.

Even while boasting of being the best of the best, when it comes to dealing with the pandemic, India acted faster, set rules and guidelines on time and executed its plans at a time before the pandemic showed us its ugliest side. She speaks of countries waiting in queue to get medical aid from our country. While we Indians usually look up to the way of life in different developed countries, times have changed and different countries are now taking notice of what India has done to deal with the pandemic.

Watch this video, you will be blown away by her extempore narration in Telugu.