This is a video that is breaking the Internet for the purest of joy it brings to you. Watch how a critically endangered rhinoceros is running around and jumping like a puppy soon after noticing his caretaker. The short video was recently filmed at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas where Crockett, the six-year-old critically endangered rhino, is kept in a special enclosure. It shows how the rhino jumps back and forth and runs around in boundless excitement as soon as he sees his zookeeper Kylee. Crockett, the youngest of the three critically endangered southern black rhinos at the zoo, comes with the reputation of being ‘playful’. The adorable video, captured in the midst of the Coronavirus lull at the zoo, turned out to be a smash hit on Facebook garnering over 2 lakh views. Enjoy the little rhino moment...!