Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is enthralling all his fans on Twitter these days, came up with yet another thought-provoking short video message related to the various shades of the ongoing lockdown. This time, he saluted the entire battery of police force across the two Telugu states for tirelessly enforcing the lockdown. Chiru was understandably effusive in his praise for the policemen, who have been toiling hard on the ground to put in place the preventive curbs and ensure public safety. Clearly moved by their plight in these testing times, he appealed to the public to cooperate with them and strengthen their efforts in banishing the dreaded Coronavirus. Don’t miss the parting shot of this video where he heart-warmingly relates himself to be the ‘son of a police constable’ and salutes the entire police force in his typical filmy style.