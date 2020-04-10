Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is enthralling all his fans on Twitter these days, came up with yet another thought-provoking short video message related to the various shades of the ongoing lockdown. This time, he saluted the entire battery of police force across the two Telugu states for tirelessly enforcing the lockdown. Chiru was understandably effusive in his praise for the policemen, who have been toiling hard on the ground to put in place the preventive curbs and ensure public safety. Clearly moved by their plight in these testing times, he appealed to the public to cooperate with them and strengthen their efforts in banishing the dreaded Coronavirus. Don’t miss the parting shot of this video where he heart-warmingly relates himself to be the ‘son of a police constable’ and salutes the entire police force in his typical filmy style.
See Who Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Batting For At The Height Of Lockdown..!
More videos
Videos
Watch| Salman Khan Eating A ‘Leafy’ Breakfast With His Love
Salman Khan recently released a video which shows him eating leaves and feeding his favourite horse with it...
Videos
Texas Rhino’s ‘Run Like A Puppy’ Moment Is Breaking Internet
This is a video that is breaking the Internet for the purest of joy it brings to you. Watch how a critically endangered rhinoceros is running around and jumping like a puppy soon after noticing his caretaker...
Videos
Driven By Corona Fear, Hyd Supermarket Denies Entry To Two Manipuris..!
While the nation is dreading the monstrous effect of Coronavirus contagion, incidents of discrimination fueled by irrational fear sand suspicions are also rearing their ugly head on the flip side...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 10 April 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 10 April 2020