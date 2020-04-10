Headlines Today | 5PM | 10 April 2020
Watch| Salman Khan Eating A ‘Leafy’ Breakfast With His Love
Salman Khan recently released a video which shows him eating leaves and feeding his favourite horse with it...
Texas Rhino’s ‘Run Like A Puppy’ Moment Is Breaking Internet
This is a video that is breaking the Internet for the purest of joy it brings to you. Watch how a critically endangered rhinoceros is running around and jumping like a puppy soon after noticing his caretaker...
Driven By Corona Fear, Hyd Supermarket Denies Entry To Two Manipuris..!
While the nation is dreading the monstrous effect of Coronavirus contagion, incidents of discrimination fueled by irrational fear sand suspicions are also rearing their ugly head on the flip side...
See Who Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Batting For At The Height Of Lockdown..!
Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is enthralling all his fans onTwitter these days, came up with yet another thought-provoking short video...